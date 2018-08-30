Grillin’ at the Wal-Mart

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield World Barbecue Champ Kelly Wertz, right, grills up tangy treats in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Wertz teaches classes in barbecuing techniques.
Thursday, August 30, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

A Kansan showing Texans how to make barbecue? Well, only if they’re a world champion in the culinary art of the grill.
Wednesday in Wal-Mart’s parking lot, World Barbecue Champion Kelly Wertz, here all the way from Kansas, gave the public of Howard County some tips on barbecuing on a pellet smoker; and showed off some of the new pellet smokers available today, as well as different foods, snacks, and desserts that can be prepared with a pellet smoker.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

