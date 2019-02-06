Grimes, Staulcup named 2018 Man & Woman of the Year

Service ... selflessness ... generosity ... community; a few of the words that could be used to describe the 2019 Annual Chamber Extravaganza, which took place Tuesday evening at the Dorothy Garett Coliseum.

"This time last year, I stated that my word for the year was going to be 'connect’; I've seen a lot of connecting with our members, our commuinity and even outside our community... Those connections we have made will help us as we move forward in 2019," Manny Negron, outgoing Chamber president, said.

As Negron recalled the 2018 résumé of Big Spring and Howard County, it was evident that progress has been made. New leadership, at the Conventions and Visitors Bureau, United Way, and even the Big Spring Herald. New businesses have popped up, old businesses have moved into new homes and projects have been completed.

"Just this past year, the United Way received a new executive director, Christian Fair; the CVB is now under the directorship of Hayley Herrera, and two of the three local school districts received new superintendents ... Home Realtors moved into their new location," Negron said. "The rail project also wrapped up and the completion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting."

In addition, new volunteer opportunities came into play, in particular, the Red Kettle Challenge, only to be added to the extensive list that Big Spring already offers. New opportunities to connect, from Alive After 5 to the revamp of the Chamber Extravaganza, are only a few of the other changes and examples of growth. This year also represented the biggest year for the Festival of Lights with more than 30,000 visitors.

"Thank you Big Spring and Howard County for making my time as your president a great experience," Negron said as he wrapped up his time as acting president.

As Negron exited a year focused on connection, incoming Chamber President Randy Johnson took the gavel and expressed his desire to focus on highlighting the impact of educators on the community, and building the community together.

"A lot can get done when we work together, communicate together, and spend some time with one another," Johnson said. "This isn't about me, it's about the community, and the support in the community. It's about the quality of life in the community; remember it's not about what the chamber can do for you, but what you and the chamber can do to better this community and better this economy. The Chamber is only as powerful as its members, and its board wants it to be. I encourage you to get involved in the Chamber and your community." ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.