Group to build biking/hiking trails at BS State Park

Big Spring State Park is going to get some work done to make it easier to navigate for bicyclists, hikers, and horseback riders.

Stephanie Ledford, secretary of the West Texas Trail Alliance, said the group is working to get some trails built at the park.

"We're enlisting the help of a professional trail builder who is part of the Professional Trail Builders Association to go in and build a multi-use trail system within Big Spring State Park," she said. "The scope of work – essentially we've got three phases outlined."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.