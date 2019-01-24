Growing beards to crush cancer: BSPD raises Relay funds during ‘No Shave November’

Facial hair for cancer research?

The Big Spring Police Department has been raising funds through their participation in "No Shave November"...and extending it a bit...and Wednesday morning, presented a check to "Cancer Crushers," a team raising money for the annual Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties.

“Chad Wells just called me up and said that the BSPD wanted to raise funds during 'No Shave November,' and that they were going to donate the proceeds made during the month to the Relay for Life Cancer Crusher,” said Julie Alvarez, captain and event leader of Cancer Crushers. “Anyone who wanted to grow a beard during November donated money to participate, and in the end the BSPD ended up raising $440, all which they gifted to Relay for Life.”

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.