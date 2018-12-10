H-E-B Feast of Sharing feeds more than 2,200

HERALD photo/Roger Cline David Fisher performs Christmas songs and country music from the stage at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on Sunday as hundreds of hungry diners took part in the fourth annual Big Spring H-E-B Feast of Sharing. More than 2,200 plates were served during the event.HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield
Monday, December 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

A big part of Big Spring gathered at Howard College's Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Sunday to sup on ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and apple pie at the fourth annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing.
"It's going great. People are getting out of church right now, people are really coming out. We've got a lot of volunteers. It's just a good event for our community to come together," said H-E-B's Big Spring Store Leader Ricardo Serrato. "At H-E-B, part of our promise...we believe in giving back to the communities that we serve. We believe in coming together to make our communities better. We do this throughout the state of Texas and Mexico. We're up to 33 Feasts of Sharing now."

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.

