H-E-B seeks Feast of Sharing volunteers

Volunteers are now being sought for the annual community-wide Feast of Sharing, scheduled Dec. 9 at the Dorthy Garrett Coliseum.

Feast of Sharing, an H-E-B-sponsored event held across Texas, is meant to bring the community together for a holiday meal. H-E-B organizes, hosts and provides the food for the free meal each year as a way to give back to the community and say thank you. The event has been popular in Big Spring since it was first put on here in 2015.

“We served around 2,500 meals for the first one. We were amazed and our corporate office was amazed,” said Kenda Jones, H-E-B Big Spring administrative assistant.

