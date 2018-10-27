Halloween Safe Stop List

Halloween is a special time for children who trick or treat. Though for parents Halloween can cause some hesitation. Below is a list of supervised “safe stops” children can enjoy on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

• H-E-B- 2000 S Gregg St.- Oct. 31.

• Isaiah 58- 809 Scurry St.- Oct. 31- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Franklin and Sons- Oct. 31- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Miller Insulation- 704 West 3rd St.- Oct. 31- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Hosted by Youth Group Holy Trinity Catholic Church- 1009 Hearn Street- Oct. 31- 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Third Annual First Responders Trunk or Treat- Memorial Stadium at Howard College 1001 Birdwell Lane-Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.-Come support your first responders for a spooky good time.

• Scenic Mountain Medical Center Trunk or Treat- Front Parking Lot at SMMC- Oct. 31- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• VA Medical Center- 300 West Veteran Blvd- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• East Side Baptist-1108 E 6th St.- Oct. 31.

• N & R Construction- 4014 Parkway- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Bargain Mart- Oct. 31- 403 Runnels St.

• Big Spring Health Food Store- 1305 Scurry St.- Oct. 31.

• Big Spring Fire Extinguisher- 1303 Scurry St. Oct. 31.

• Kindred at Home, 609 S Gregg- Oct. 31-Candy and popcorn.

• Arrons-1909 S Gregg St. -Oct. 31-432-267-1200.

• Charlotte Grandstaff- Oct. 31, 432-213-4301 for more information.

• Cosden FCU- 400 E. Marcy Dr.- Oct. 31 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Pizza Hut- 2601 S Gregg St- Oct. 31- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Ticia’s Flooring Essentials- 704 S Main- Oct. 31- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Baptist Temple Trunk or Treat-11th Place and Goliad- Oct. 31- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• First Church of Nazarene Trunk or Treat- 1400 S Lancaster- Oct. 31.

• Alive in Christ Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sunloan Company- 2100 S Gregg St.-Oct. 29-31- 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse- 309 S. Main St.-Oct. 31- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Hillcrest Baptist- 2000 W FM 700- Oct. 31- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Paul’s P.C- 1911 Scurry St., Oct. 31- 6 p.m. to Midnight.

• Flores Detail Shop and Low Image Car Club- 2709 Wasson Rd.-Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Dobby’s Magic-1907 Birdwell Lane- Friday, Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 28 form 2 p.m. to Midnight.

• Big Spring Center for Skill Care-3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival. -Oct. 31 - 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church, 400 Scurry St., Oct. 31., “Trunk or Treat,” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, 3200 Parkway. Oct. 31, 6 p.m- 9 p.m.

• Howard County Library, 500 S. Main Street- Oct. 31-4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fun, games, scavenger hunt.

• Pizza Inn- 700 E FM 700, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Hat Creek RV Park- 503 W Leatherwood Rd.- Oct. 31

• Scurry Trick or Trunk- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., both side of the street will have trunk-or-treating available at the following places:

Big Spring Community Federal Credit Union

Wells Fargo

First United Methodist Church

Heritage Museum

Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

Western Bank

Howard County Library

Back in Motion

Big Spring Herald

Cricket Wireless

Complex Community Federal Credit Union

In addition, H-E-B is sponsoring several Safe Stop locations around town. The Herald will run a list of those locations later this week.