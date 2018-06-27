Hang gliders return to Big Spring skies

After a one-year hiatus, the hang gliding competition will return to the Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airport this summer. There will be a practice day on August 4, with competition every day from August 5 through 11.

This year’s event is expected to draw about seventy pilots from all over the U.S. and such other countries as Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is part of a series of competitions that will determine the 2018 U.S. National Hang Gliding Champion and is sanctioned by the U.S. Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.

The public is invited to watch the launch activity, which normally happens between noon and 1 PM, depending on the weather. Visitors can see the pilots getting ready and lining up, towing up behind ultralight airplanes, and circling above the airport to get high enough to start. It takes about an hour to get everyone into the air.

