Hangar 25 honors Army veteran Franco

Hector Franco spent four years in the United States Army, serving as a combat medic. During that time, he fought in Desert Storm and in Florida following Hurricane Andrew, and receiving the Bronze Star for Valor, before retiring from the service as an E-4 Specialist.

Tuesday evening, Franco, who has been an employee of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the last 21 years since leaving the service, was recognized as Hangar 25 Air Museum’s Honored Veteran. As part of the recognition, Franco gave a speech in which he related some of the details of his life and military career.

