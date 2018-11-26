Hangar 25 to host holiday painting party

The Hangar 25 Air Museum wants to help Big Spring residents get into the Christmas spirit and is hosting an adult ornament painting party put on by local shop, County Road Creations, on Friday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You will pick your own colors and designs, and with a little instruction, you can make something memorable to represent this year's Holiday season.

The ornaments painted in this party will not be your typical, small tree-ornaments, but will be a door sign in the shape of a tree ornament to add some extra Holiday curb appeal to your home, or to be used as indoor Christmas decoration.

