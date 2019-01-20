Happy Day seeking donations for wind-breaking fence

The dogs and cats at Happy Day Humane Society are anticipating the completion of a wind-breaking fence that will block the cold winds that rattle through their kennels.

“The fence is projected to cost in upwards of $2,500 for the cost of materials and labor,” Humane Society Board Trustee Ronda Doe said. “We’ve made great improvements at Happy Day with the construction of a new facility, but we continue to use dozens of outside kennels because of the pet overpopulation in Howard County. I remember it getting so cold some winters that we would literally have to go out and break the ice in their water bowls.”

According to Doe, the winds at the Humane Society can be brutal on some days because of where it's situated, particularly to a dog who is in a 12x12 kennel. It also can break their spirits.

