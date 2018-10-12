Happy Days Halloween Fest

Big Spring's Happy Day Humane Society will look to add some fun to this year's Halloween season with their Happy Day Halloween Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 27, that will start at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, so bring out the monsters, unicorns, zombies, princesses and all of the many other halloween creatures to come grab free hot dogs and refreshments. The event will have plenty of activities for the kids and parents to participate in, including bounce houses, trick-or-treating, and spooky family pictures. The list goes on with a few things not mentioned in the flyer or on Facebook.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.