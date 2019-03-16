Happy St. Patrick’s Day! (And other notable days coming up this week)

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Everyone recognizes this day. I mean, who could forget after years of getting pinched in school if you forgot to wear green, right?

St. Patrick’s Day is also known as the Feast of St. Patrick in several Christian denominations, and celebrates the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, as well as Irish culture in general. Parades and festivals, the wearing of green and shamrocks, and imbibing green-dyed beer are notable St. Patrick’s Day traditions.

Irish Catholic churches sometimes lift the Lent restrictions on meat and alcohol during St. Patrick’s Day, giving partiers another reason to lift a glass of emerald-hued beer.

Here are some other notable days being celebrated after the wearing of the green is complete:

• March 18 is known as “Supreme Sacrifice Day.” This day is used to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by some for the good of others. Use this day to reflect and remember those who have made the supreme sacrifice for others.

• March 20: In addition to this day being the beginning of Spring in 2019, it is also known as “Extraterrestrial Abductions Day.” Research didn't produce the origin of this day, so I'm guessing the originator may have been abducted. ....

