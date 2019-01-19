Hard-fighting Bulldogettes falter in the third

COAHOMA — The Bulldogettes lost a hard-fought game to the Clyde Lady Bulldogs 33-27 in a district matchup held Friday night.

The Bulldogettes kept pace with their district 5 3-A rival throughout the first two quarters of play even tying the score five times in the first half.

Macee Grant struck first for the Bulldogettes nailing a basket shot from behind the arc to tie the game earlier on 3-3 in the first. Abbie Lopez and Cailtyn Corley continued to help Coahoma keep pace with two more baskets.

By mid-quarter, the Lady Bulldogs made a short run to pull ahead by five points then Cassie Grant buried the ball with 12 seconds left and followed by quickly intercepted a pass at Clyde’s post to nail a second shot with 4 seconds left in the quarter. That score brought Coahoma within 1 point of knotting the game 12-11.

Action in the second quarter was much like the first although scoring on both sides slowed. Baskets by Paige Atkins and Lopez helped Coahoma stay up with the Lady Bulldogs and C. Grant ended the half by knotting the score 17-all.

Returning from the locker room for the third, the Lady Bulldogs broke open the game scoring 11 points in the quarter while Coahoma failed to find the net. The Bulldogettes surged back in the fourth to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 10-5 thanks to C. Grant, Lopez, and Jovi Gonzales but the comeback wasn’t enough to overcome 11-point deficit set in the third quarter.

C. Grant led the Bulldogettes with 11 points and Lopez added 7 more.

Next: The Bulldogettes travel to Tuscola next Friday to take on the Jim Ned Lady Indians for their second district matchup of the season.

CLYDE 33, COAHOMA 27

Clyde: 12, 5, 11, 5 -- 33

Coahoma: 11, 6, 0, 10 -- 27

Clyde — Lainey Burleson 7, Brooklyn Widenor 5, Emma Hawk 4, Kaitlyn Brewer 5, Ryanna Havner 7, Peyton Lee 5 .

Coahoma — Macee Grant 3, Caitlyn Corley 2, Paige Atkins 2, Jovi Gonzales 2, Abbie Lopez 7, Cassie Grant 11.

Free Throws — Clyde 7-17; Coahoma 5-9; Three-Point Goals — Clyde 2 (Burleson, Lee); Coahoma 2 (M. Grant, C. Grant); Total Fouls — Clyde 14, Coahoma 13.

Next: Bulldogettes vs Jim Ned at Tuscola Friday

Bulldogettes JV falls to Lady Bulldogs

COAHOMA — The Bulldogettes JV team lost 43-18 to the Clyde Lady Bulldogs Friday.

Vada Cortez had 7 points and Jade Samaniego added 4 more for Coahoma.

The Bulldogettes JV team will be back in action Friday as they head to Tuscola to play against the Jim Ned Lady Indians.

CLYDE 43, COAHOMA 18

Clyde 13, 13, 5, 12 -- 43

Coahoma: 2, 9, 5, 2 -- 18

Clyde — Yates 4, Hafner 9, Dickson 2, Spinks 2, Ortega 6, Hutton 11, Hamilton 9.

Coahoma —D. Rawls 1, Layla Salinas 4, Katlyn Johnson 2, Jade Samaniego 4, Vada Cortez 7.

Free Throws — Clyde 9-21, Coahoma 2-13; Total Fouls — Clyde 17, Coahoma 18.