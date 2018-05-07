Hartman and Miller take Big Spring City Council, School Trustee seats
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, May 7, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
With only one precinct seat each up for grabs, only 67 voters cast ballots in each of the Big Spring City Council District 2 election and the Big Spring Independent School District's District 4 race.
179 votes were cast in the Coahoma City Council election, and 735 votes were cast in the Coahoma ISD race; in each of those two contests, there were three open at-large seats available, and voters got to cast three votes.
Oilfield rig supervisor Doug Hartman took a majority (68.66 percent) of the votes cast in the Big Spring City Council race.
For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.
Category: