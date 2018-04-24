Harvesting the Rain

Come learn about water thrift landscape! The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District (PBUWCD) is boasting their 2018 Rainwater Harvesting Workshop, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 3rd from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PBUWCD Office located in Stanton, Texas at 708 W St. Peter St.

Rainwater harvesting is a technique used for collecting, storing and using rainwater for landscape irrigation and other uses. Normally when it rains, many people have gutters on their houses, that the rainwater pours off their roof, down throughout the gutter and runs off into your yard or street. When you harvest rainwater or collect it in a water storage tank or cistern it can be stored for later use.

