Harvey evacuee finds shelter in Big Spring

Thirty seven years ago Joyce left Howard County with her husband Dan, but for quite some time she's wanted to return. It only took a Category Class 4 hurricane to bring the 86-year-old back to West Texas.

“About five or six years ago, she said 'I want to come home to West Texas. I don't want to go to heaven yet, but I want to go home to West Texas.' And God use a hurricane to get her up here,” said Joyce's long-time friend Lillian Bohannon.

Joyce's late husband Dan was the minister of First Baptist Church in Sand Springs for about 10 years during the 1970s. Brother Dan established Maranatha Baptist Academy, a private Christian school in Big Spring, and recruited Dr. Bohannon to oversee the program, which she still continues today.

