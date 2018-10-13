Hawk Softball will be hosting two separate camps for area youth and high school players.

The high school camp will provide current softball players with 2 hours of evaluation and instruction from Hawk coaches Kelly Raines and Shelby Shelton as well as current Hawk players. The kids camp will provide 2 hours of instruction with time for interaction with coaches and current Hawk players.



Kids Camp will be held on October 28, 2018.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 28TH, 2018

HOWARD COLLEGE

KIDS SOFTBALL CAMP!!

1:00 PM- 3:00 PM || Ages: 5-10

3:00 PM- 5:00 PM || Ages: 11-14

-Join your Howard College Hawks for a 2 hour camp that will focus on all the fundamental skills regarding pitching, defense, and offense. It will also include playing fun games and interacting with the Hawk players and coaches.

For more information and to RSVP contact Assistant Coach Shelby Shelton at: sshelton@howardcollege.edu

High School camp will be held on November 4th from 2pm – 4pm.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4TH, 2018

HOWARD COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL EVALUATION CAMP!!

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

-Join your Howard College Hawks for a 2 hour evaluation camp that will focus on giving feedback regarding overhand/underhand throwing velocity, base running times, bat speed, etc. Instruction regarding pitching, offense, and defense will also be included.

- This provides an opportunity to be evaluated by college coaches and be exposed to a collegiate softball environment.



All camps will be held at Foundation Field on the campus of Howard College in Big Spring, Tx.