Hawk students raise scholarship dough

Shown above are just a few of the many Howard College students who helped out by assisting the Pizza Inn staff waiting on and bussing tables, keeping the building clean, greeting customers and serving guests at Pizza Inn on Monday. Students earned 10 percent of all sales, plus tips throughout the entire afternoon. The objective for these students was to raise money for dental hygiene scholarships at Howard College in memory of dental hygienist and well respected former director/leader of the dental hygiene program at Howard College, Dr. Alice B. Haynes.

