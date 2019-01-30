Hawks' athletics in full swing to end the week with exciting college sports action

If you’re looking for some exciting Hawk action this week, we’ve got you covered with Hawks on the court and on the field!

On Thursday, January 31st, the Hawks will host New Mexico Junior College at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum for some conference basketball action. On this night, Howard College will be honoring our special guests Delek US and Sonic Drive-In with a special recognition event between the women’s and men’s game. Our Hawk women will kick off the night at 5:45 pm and the men will follow at approximately 7:30 pm. The Dance Gallery is cued up for our half-time entertainment for the evening – always a crowd pleaser. You won’t want to miss this night of family fun with the Hawks! One addition for this Thursday’s basketball games…It’s a RED OUT night…everyone wear RED and get in FREE

Friday, February 1st, Hawk Softball will kick off their season as they step on to Foundation Field and host the reigning national champions from Temple College. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 pm with the second game following at approximately 3 pm. The ladies of Hawk Softball will also be hosting McLennan College at Foundation Field on Saturday, February 2nd and those games are scheduled to be played at 12 pm and 2 pm. Come on out and support your Hawk Softball team as they begin their 2019 championship journey!

Saturday, February 2nd, Hawk Baseball is scheduled to hit the dirt to start their season hosting Odessa College on Jack Barber Field at the Big Spring Refinery Ballpark for some non-conference action. The single game is set to begin at 1 pm. There’s not a better way to spend your Saturday afternoon than with the Hawks at the field!

Go Hawks!