Hawks broom the birds

This weekend while celebrating the Sophomores in the program, in a four game series where three of the four games were decided by only a single run. The Hawks found a way to come away with all four victories in an impressive sweep of the Midland College over the weekend. Howard college outhit the Chaparrals 37 to 34 in the series and outscored Midland 34 runs to 26 in the sweep. Both teams brought their sticks in the matchup averaging over eight hits a game each in the series. The Hawks improve their record to 35-7 with the win and continue their dominance in the region.

