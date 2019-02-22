Hawks celebrate Sophomore Night with huge 89-50 blowout of NMMI

The Hawks hosted the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Thursday night for their last home game of the season. With their sophomores playing for the last time in the Coliseum, Howard College used that motivation to pull away early and never look back in the 89-50 thrashing of the Broncos. Sophomores Garrick Green, Matt Johnson, Malcolm Green, Mike Hardin Jr. and Gonzalo Munoz all stepped up big in the game and made sure their last performance at Dorothy Garrett was one to remember.

In the first half, Garrick Green got things rolling, putting in the first 7 points of the game for the Hawks to take an early 7-2 lead. Not to be out done, Matt Johnson scored 5 straight after a Broncos' field goal as well to push the lead to 12-4. Garrick then scored again to give Howard College a 14-4 lead just 4 minutes into the first half. Matt and Garrick continued to go back and forth, taking turns punishing the NMMI defense in the last home game for the pair. Just 6 minutes into the game Garrick had 11 points and Johnson had 7 to give the Hawks a commanding 18-5 lead. Garrick continued his offensive dominance on a 1 play to take his scoring total to 14 and to give Howard College a huge 24-8 lead with just 11:24 left in the half.

The Hawks continued to dominate the Broncos on both ends of the floor as the first half ticked by. Howard College was ahead 29-11 with 8:30 left in the half, before the Broncos made a run to cut the lead to 29-16. With NMMI trying to claw back into the mix, Malcolm Green hit a deep shot from behind the arc to put the Hawks up 32-16 and stop the run with 7 minutes left in the half. On the next Howard College possession, Mike Hardin found Johnson with a nice bounce pass as he cut down the baseline and finished with a two hand slam to bring the Hawks lead to 34-16 with 5:45 left in the half. Howard College continued to dominate the Broncos in every aspect of the game and had a 41-20 lead with just 3 minutes remaining before the break. But the onslaught wasn't over, and as the game came to the half the Hawks led by 22 at 48-26.

Garrick Green and Matt Johnson completely took over the first half with 17 and 11 points respectively. Even more impressively they only missed three shots combined in the first half. Garrick added 6 rebounds in the half as well while Mike Hardin Jr. added 3 assists and Gonzalo Munoz added 6 points and 4 rebounds. The Hawks shot the ball really well in the first half going 17 for 27 from the field and 6-13 from behind the arc. Howard College out rebounded the Broncos 16-12 in the half and outscored NMMI in the paint 20-4. It was an outstanding performance by the Hawks in the first half in all respects and they weren't done yet.

Coming out of the break for the second half, both teams traded deep three's to bring the score to 51-29. Both teams really locked down on defense after a high scoring first half and with 4 minutes gone in the second half the score was just 53-31. As both defenses continue to play better and forced more bad shots the game slowed down and both teams had to really work to get a basket. With 7 minutes into the half the score was 58-34, and the Hawks and Broncos were both pressing on offense trying to create scoring opportunities.

Jake Heese hit a big three off the bench for Howard College to kick start their offense and increase their lead to 63-36 with 12 minutes left in the game. Munoz then hit another three from deep to take the lead to 66-38 with 10 minutes on the clock. With just 7 minutes left in the game the Hawks had pushed the lead all the way to 29 with a commanding 69-40 advantage. With the game all but over Garrick punished the rim with a powerful tomahawk jam on a fast break to give Howard College their largest advantage of the night at 74-43 with just 4:45 left in the game. Garrick was completely off the charts in his last game at Dorothy Garrett, and Matt Johnson wasn't going to let him have all the fun alone as he hit another three to make his presence known as well to the Hawk faithful. Johnson scored again to take the Hawks lead to 79-49 with 2:30 remaining.

With the game way out of reach for the Broncos to make a comeback, Coach Raines put in the freshmen and gave his sophomores each a chance to be recognized for their performance and time with the Hawks. The freshmen didn't only hold the lead they built it. With the freshmen running the game for Howard College, they extended the lead to 86-49 behind the stellar play of Justin Tene. Tene had 4 points and 2 rebounds in just 3 minutes of play. With the freshmen playing great, the Hawks pulled of the lopsided 89-50 win and sent their sophomores off in style.

Garrick Green finished the game with 23 points on 8 for 10 shooting and had 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in his last game at Dorothy Garrett. Matt Johnson scored 20 points on 8 for 13 shooting and had 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal to finish his career in the Coliseum. Malcolm Green led the team with 5 assists and had 4 rebounds with 3 points while playing lock down defense in his last home game. Mike Hardin Jr. had 4 assists, 3 points and 1 steal while being the man who makes the offense run for the Hawks in his final appearance at Dorothy Garrett. Gonzalo Munoz played one of his best games all season to close out his career at the Coliseum. Munoz had 12 points, 5 rebounds and made 3 of 4 from behind the arc to put a cap on a great game and a great career for all these fine Hawks sophomores. A big thanks to the Sophomores for the way they have played and have continued the legacy of great basketball program here at Howard College.