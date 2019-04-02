Hawks drop 3 of 4 in a conference series against Midland College

The Hawks jumped out with a huge win to start the four game series against the Midland College Chaparrals, but then Howard College dropped the next three games, losing each of the three by 2 runs or less. Despite doubling the hits of the Chaps 48 to 24 and outscoring Midland 45 to 28 in the series, the Hawks couldn't get the key runs when they needed them and slipped behind the Chaparrals in the standings by losing 3 of the 4 games moving their record to 11-5 in conference play while Midland moved to 13-3.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Howard College blew out the Chaparrals 22-1 and outhit Midland College 16-1. The Hawks dominated the game in every aspect from the very beginning and really put the game away for good with a 12 run top of the fourth. Diego Ramirez, Lance Russell, Trace Bucey, Seth Ochoa and Ben McClain all drove in runs in the big inning for Howard College.

John Carlos Ariza got the win for the Hawks on the bump. Ariza allowed just 1 hit and 1 run over five innings and struck out three. Dawson Merryman was on the rubber for Midland College. Merryman pitched three innings, gave up 8 runs on 7 hits and struck out 1 in the loss. Five other Chaparrals pitched in relief during the game as well, but none of them had an answer for the big bats of the Hawks.

With 16 hits in the game, there were multiple players for Howard College with more than one hit. Ramirez, Jodway, Russell, Coria, and Galvan each collected 2 or more hits in the game and Ramirez led the way going 3 for 5 at the dish. The Hawks went deep twice in the game. Jacob Martinez sent the first one over the fence in the fifth followed by a long shot by Blake Thistlethwaite later in that same inning. With great pitching and big time production at the plate, the Hawks made short work of the Chaps in game one.

In the second game of the series, it was a shootout. Both teams were seeing the ball well at the plate and neither pitcher could really take control of the game. A five run inning in the bottom of the eighth really derailed the Hawks as they dropped the game 11-10 even though the outhit the Chaps 16 to 9 in the game.

Howard College led the entire game until the bottom of the eighth when the wheels came off and Midland tied the game at 10 all with a huge 5 run rally. Then in the bottom of the ninth still tied at 10 the Chaparrals' Randy Huerta hit a solo walk off homer to win the game for Midland College and complete the rally.

McCain, Galvan, Smith, Ramirez and Bucey all had multiple hits in the game for the Hawks. Galvan and McClain led the way offensively with three hits a piece in the losing effort while Russell and Allante Hall both went yard in the first and second inning respectively.

In the third game of the series on Saturday, the Hawks tried to have a rally of their own. Trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Howard College scored two runs but came up just short as they fell again to the Chaps this time by the score of 9-8.

Pimentel really played well in the game for Howard College. He hit the lone four bagger for the Hawks in the game and went 3 for 4 at the dish and drove in 2 runs to lead Howard College offensively. Wilson Galvan, Jacob Martinez, Raul Ortega and Ben McClain all drove in runs in the game as well to round out the Hawks offensive production in the contest.

Ricky Apodaca got the start on the mound for Howard College. Apodaca pitched three innings, allowed 8 runs on 7 hits and struck out seven in the loss. Garrett Egli took the hill for the Chaparrals in the win. Egli threw three and two-thirds innings, allowed 4 runs on 2 hits and struck out one in the victory.

In the final game of the series on Saturday, once again the Hawks came up just short in their rally and fell to Midland College for a third time 7-5. The Hawks outhit the Chaps 10 to 6 but didn't score more than one run in any inning till the bottom of the ninth. In the ninth, trailing 7-3, Howard College tried to rally to get back in the game but it was just too large of a deficit to overcome despite the two runs they scored.

Ramirez and Sebastian Coria each had multiple hits for the Hawks in the game. Ramirez led the way for Howard College offensively going 3 for 5 at the plate with one RBI while Baumgartner led the Chaps going 2 for 5 at the dish.

Taylor Pendley got the start for the Hawks. Pendley went three and two-thirds innings, allowed 3 runs on 2 hits and struck out 6. Five other pitchers pitched in relief for Howard College in the loss as well. Ashton Mansur toed the rubber for Midland. Mansur went eight innings, allowed just 3 runs on 8 hits and sat down 8 Hawks on K's in the win.

Losing three of four to Midland was not what the Hawks had in mind but they will get a chance to redeem themselves today vs Western Texas College at Jack Barber field.