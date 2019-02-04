Hawks drop season opener to Conference rival Odessa College 10-6

The Hawks bats were strong against the Wranglers on Saturday at Jack Barber field, but it wasn't enough as Howard College fell 10-6 to Odessa College at home. Howard College used multiple pitchers in the game and got a good look at their arm talent this year in game action. Both teams had 10 hits in the game and 2 errors, but the Wranglers found a way to get the runs when they needed them and came away with the early season win over the Hawks.

The Hawks hit one home run on the day when Bucey swatted a long ball in the first inning. Howard College tallied ten hits on the day with Brett Cain, Bucey and Seth Ochoa all managed multiple hits for Hawks. Ochoa, Bucey and Cain each collected two hits to lead Howard College on offense.

Odessa College also saw the ball well Saturday, racking up 10 hits in the game. Mason McLenna, TJ Tomlinson, and Tyler Latham all had multiple hits for Odessa College Wranglers.

The Hawks look to get their first win of the season Monday evening, on the road against Midland College.

For the full story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.