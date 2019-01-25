Hawks improve to 6-2 in conference play with a huge 84-50 home win over Midland College

The Hawks hosted the Midland College Chaparrals Thursday night at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum in a conference show down with late season implications for Howard College. The Hawks entered Thursday's game with a 5-2 conference record and a chance to take sole possession of second place in the WJCAC with a win. The Hawks took advantage of that opportunity by once again suffocating their opposition with great team defense and great team rebounding despite their size disadvantage. Howard College used that team first concept to control the game from the get go and never trailed in the game, winning in dominant fashion 84-50.

Howard College improved their conference record to 6-2 with the convincing win and moved in to sole possession of second place in the WJCAC. Garrick Green lead the Hawks in scoring for the game, he finished with 19 points on 8 for 13 from the field showing his ability to not only score but to do so efficiently. Matt Johnson had 16 points on 6 for 11 shooting and also had 5 rebounds and 2 assists and 1 steal in the game. Jake Heese finished with 14 points shooting 3 for 6 from deep and played great defense all game. Eric Reed Jr. had 11 points off the bench and 4 big time steals to make his pressence felt as well. Mike Hardin Jr. and Malcolm Green both played extremely well in the back court. The duo combined for 9 rebounds and 10 assists while facilitating the offense and keeping relentless pressure on the Chaparrals' guards. Howard College out shot Midland 51% to 33% from the field and 32% to 13% from three point range. The Hawks stellar defense will be what they hang their hat on this year as they continue to force teams to struggle shooting the ball with their pressure.

Howard College will look to continue their winning ways next Thursday when they welcome 4-3 NMJC to the Coliseum for another key conference match up.