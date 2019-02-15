Hawks keep their playoff hopes alive with last minute victory over Frank Phillips

The Hawks came into Thursday night's home game vs Frank Phillips coming off a spectacular last second win over Clarendon College on the road Monday. That win stopped what had been a three game skid in conference play and gave Howard College the momentum they needed to pull of another nail biter over the Plainsmen on Thursday 74-72. With the win, the Hawks improved their conference record to 8-5 and put them just one game back of a playoff spot with just three games left in conference play.

Four Hawks were in double figures for the game. Eric Reed Jr. led Howard College in scoring with 18 points, followed by Matt Johnson and Jake Heese who each had 14. Garrick Green added another 12 points while Mike Harden Jr. chipped in 10. Heese was a real key in the win with all 14 of his points coming in the second half and more importantly coming in big moments in the game. His play really turned momentum in the Hawks favor on multiple occasion and gave Howard College a spark coming off the bench. Garrick Green didn't have his best day shooting the ball but his team leading 10 rebounds to go along with his 12 points really made the difference on the defensive end of the court with the Hawks limiting the Plainsmen to just 5 second chance points in the game.

Howard College will head to Odessa College on Monday to once again try to keep their playoff hopes alive in a big time conference rivalry game. We hope to see all the Hawks faithful their to cheer on our team.

