Hawks play great defense and go 3-1 in four game series with Clarendon College

After dropping their first game to the Bulldogs on Friday 13-2 at Jack Barber field, the Hawks woke up and went on a tear defeating Clarendon the next three games straight. After being outhit 10 to 4 and outscored 13-2 in the first game of the series by the Bulldogs, Howard College completely dominated the rest of the series. The Hawks out hit Clarendon College 34 to 16 and out scored the Bulldogs 31 to 8 in over the next three games to take the series 3-1.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Howard College had the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a big double digit loss to Clarendon College. The Bulldogs scored in the first inning on a home run by Lamontagne, an RBI single by Tommy Reyes-Cruz and an RBI single by Shawn Vazquez to take an early 4-0 lead. The Hawks really had a hard time trying to put runs on the board and had a tough task defensively containing Clarendon College at the plate.The Bulldogs followed their 4 run first inning with another big inning in the second. Clarendon scored five runs in the second with Shawn Ross, Reyes-Cruz and Adriel Acevedo all contributing in the big inning with RBIs.

Jason Porter led things off on the mound for the Clarendon College Bulldogs. He allowed four hits and two runs over four innings and struck out five. Jordan Mikel was on the mound for the Hawks. He allowed nine hits and 10 runs over four and two-thirds innings and struck out seven. Reed Osborn threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen.

Howard College hit one long ball on the day. Seth Ochoa went deep in the fourth inning while Brandon Pimentel, Ty Manning, Ochoa, and Lance Russell each managed one hit to lead the Hawks offensively.

Clarendon College collected 10 hits in the game with Lennard Pietersz, Kevin Bermudez, Acevedo, and Reyes-Cruz each getting multiple hits for the Bulldogs in the first game win.

In the second game on Friday, The Hawks rebounded and found their rhythm at the plate. Howard College saw the ball well racking up 10 hits in the game. Diego Ramirez and Brandon Pimentel each collected multiple hits for Howard College in the 11-1 win. Ramirez went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Hawks at the plate. Howard College swatted two deep shots in the game. Russell went yard in the first inning while McClain had a dinger in the fifth.

Nicco Cole was credited with the victory for the Hawks. He went five innings, allowed just one run on two hits and struck out an impressive 10 in the win. Zach Gagnon led things off on the mound for Clarendon College and allowed nine hits and 10 runs over four and two-thirds innings while striking out three. With their offensive clicking and their defense playing great behind some really solid pitching, Howard College got the easy 11-1 win to even the series up at 1-1 heading into their second double header on Saturday.

In the third game of the series on Saturday, the Hawks started right where they left off on Friday and jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Howard College out hit the Bulldogs 9 to 4 in the game and turned those hits into 7 runs. The Hawks also held Clarendon to just one run in the game and really showed their outstanding defensive abilities in the game.

Ricky Apodaca got the win for Howard College on the mound. Apodaca pitched 5 innings, allowed just one run on three hits and sat down 12 Bulldogs in the game. Apodaca's dominance on the mound was a key factor in the Hawks ability to hold Clarendon to just 1 run. Kevin Miranda took the loss for the Bulldogs. He allowed 7 runs on 9 hits in six innings pitched.

Jake Smith led Howard College in hits. Smith went 2 for 3 and scored once while Trace Bucey drove in 2 runs to lead the team in RBIs. The Hawks played a great team game to get the first win of the day on Saturday and that momentum would carry through to the second game as well.

In the final game of their back-to-back double headers against Clarendon, Howard College left no doubt. The Hawks out hit the Bulldogs 15-10 and pulled off the big time 13-6 win to take the series from Clarendon 3-1. It was an exciting back and forth game to close out the series, but Howard College was just to much for the Bulldogs at the plate and pulled away in the sixth inning with 6 runs to put the score out of reach. Brandon Pimentel led the Hawks to victory by driving in 5 runs on 2 for 4 from the plate.

The Hawks had a great day offensively and they were able to turn that offensive firepower into wins over the course of the series against Clarendon College. With their bats coming to life and their defense and pitching solidifying as the season goes along, these Hawks are looking more and more like the Howard College teams we have become accustom to seeing here in Big Spring.