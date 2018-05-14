Hawks season comes to a disappointing end

After a tough first round loss to Grayson at the Region V Tournament last Friday the Hawks got a chance to get back into the winners bracket against a familiar foe in Odessa College. But despite the fact that Howard College had beat them multiple times in Conference play the Hawks never seemed to get settled and were beat in an upset by the Wranglers 6-2. Odessa outhit Howard 7 to 6 in the contest and committed no errors to the Hawks' four. The difference in errors being the major contributing factor in the loss. While this end to the season was not what anyone expected and definitely fell short of the teams goals, the Hawks still had yet another outstanding year. One that the entire campus and community are proud of. Good luck and thank you, to all the Hawks that are moving on to four year schools next year. You have been a great group and continued the great legacy of winning at Howard College. To all the returning players who will make up the leadership of next years team, we are with you. GO HAWKS!