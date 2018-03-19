Hawks soar in four game sweep of EPCC

The Howard College baseball team put on a fireworks display in back-to-back double headers with the Tejanos Friday and Saturday at Jack Barber field. The Hawks put up more that ten hits and ten runs in each of their four consecutive wins in the series. Even though Howard College gave up some runs in the series, their offense firepower was just to much for the Tejanos. The Hawks scored fifty-two combined runs off fifty-four hits and ten homeruns in the series. Defensively, Howard College played well the first three games, they gave up just six runs combined with a shut-out in the third contest. The Hawks' defense loosened up a bit in the fourth game where they gave up ten runs to EPCC and relied on their offense to keep their winning streak alive.

For full coverage and stats on these games, please see Monday's paper.

Photos by Tony Claxton (www.claxtonphotography.com)