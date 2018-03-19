Hawk's softball stretches win streak to nine

In a back-to-back double-header of their own on Friday and Saturday, the Hawks' softball team swept the Luna Rough Riders four games to none. Howard College had won their five previous games, headed into the four game stent, that extended their streak to nine. The Hawks' offensive production was outstanding throughout the series. They produced double digit hits and runs in each of the four games. Howard College's defense was impressive as well, they gave up only five runs in the series and allowed just twelve total hits. The Hawks' pitching was stellar throughout, they combined for two shut-outs and one no-hitter in the matchup with Luna. In all, it was a an outstanding, complete team, performance to get the sweep in such a dominant fashion.

For full coverage and stats of these games, please see Monday's paper.