Hawks split holiday games at home over the break

On Wednesday of last week the Hawks played Grayson College in a 74-87 loss at home. The Hawks lead the entire first half but turnovers and poor rebounding really cost the Hawks in the second half and they couldn't ever get back the lead. The Hawks' one bright spot in the game was Garrick Green who put up 40 points on 8 for 14 from the field and 6 for 8 from deep. Green added another six points from the charity stripe going 6 for 7 from the line. There were some really strong offensive possession for the Hawks to build on moving forward but thew will have to play better on the ball defense and rebound much better moving forward.

The Lady Hawks found more success over the holidays winning back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. On Friday the Lady Hawks pounded Lamar 74-33 with three players scoring in double digits. Corbyn Cunningham led Howard College with 15 points on 7-12 shooting with Addyson Moseley and Quanasia McDaniel each adding 13 points as well to round out the Lady Hawks offensive leaders. Cunningham added 13 rebounds in the game for an impressive double double.

On Saturday against Coastal Bend the Lady Hawks found their rhythm again winning in another blow out 77-36. Cunningham led all scorers again with 16 points on an impressive 6-8 shooting. Cunningham added nine rebounds as well missing her second straight double-double by just one board. Addyson Moseley added 14 points with Kaki Simpson adding another 14 points and Makayla Thomas putting up 13 big points off the bench. With back-to-back dominant games over the holidays it looks like the Lady Hawks are well on their way to another successful season. The Hawks and Lady Hawks will play this Wednesday on the road in Hobbs.