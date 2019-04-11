Hawks' Sports Action this Week

As the spring season is in full force, the Hawk student athletes are as busy as ever! This week there are multiple opportunities to catch your favorites in action:

Rodeo: April 11-13 – This is the only opportunity we have to watch our Hawk Rodeo student athletes at home each year. It is FREE admission – bring your families and friends and catch the best in rodeo action right here in Big Spring!

Thursday: Slack @ 9am; Performance @ 7:30pm

Friday: Slack @ 9am; Performance @ 7:30pm

Saturday: Slack @ 9am; Performance @ 5pm (Top 10 in Southwest Region College Rodeo will be performing)

The annual rodeo lunch was held on campus Tuesday, April 9th with the help of Jody Nix to set the tone for the week. See photo attached.

Softball:

April 12th – At home vs Western Texas College on Foundation Field; Doubleheader @ 1pm / 3pm

April 13th – At Snyder; Doubleheader @ 1pm / 3pm

Baseball:

April 12th – At home vs Odessa College on Jack Barber Field at Big Spring Refinery Ballpark; Doubleheader begins @ 12 noon

April 13th – At Odessa; Doubleheader begins @ 12 noon

We all know the West Texas weather is unpredictable and there may be schedule changes – please watch our social media feeds (@hchawks on Twitter and facebook.com/HCHawkAthletics) as well as our www.hchawk.com website for updates – we will always post schedule changes and updates on these sites.