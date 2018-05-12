Hawks stumble in first round of the Region V Tournament

The Hawks never found their footing in first round action of the Region V Baseball Tournament. Howard College gave up 17 runs in a loss to Grayson on Friday and just didn't seem like themselves on offense or defense. The Hawks went through multiple pitchers and couldn't get their bats going either in the 17-5 loss to the Vikings.

The loss puts Howard College in the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The Hawks will face off against a familiar foe in Odessa College Saturday at 10 am. Odessa is coming off a 8-3 loss to Cisco and both teams now face elimination every game moving forward. For contiued coverage of the Hawks Region V showing see Monday's edition of the Herald.