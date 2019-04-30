Hawks sweep Frank Phillips to take over the #4 spot in the conference

Howard College put together a great four game series against the Plainsmen of Frank Phillips and found a way to get the much needed sweep to put them right back in the playoff race sitting in fourth place in the conference. The Hawks beat Frank Phillips 10-0 in the first game, 5-4 in game two, 4-1 in game three and 16-8 in game four to complete the sweep. Howard College has a game against New Mexico Junior College today at Jack Barber Field then finishes off their conference schedule this weekend with a four game series on the road against Luna Community College trying to maintain their playoff position.