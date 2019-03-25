Hawks sweep Western Texas College to improve to 10-2 in conference play

The Hawks showed their power at the plate in a four game series with Western Texas College this past weekend. Howard College swept the Westerners in back-to-back double-headers on Saturday and Sunday with outstanding hitting and some impressive pitching as well. The Hawks out hit Western Texas 40 to 22 in the series and outscored the Westerners 32 to 15 in the four game sweep. With the four big wins Howard College improved their conference record to 10-2 and are tied for second in the conference.

In the first game of the series Saturday at Jack Barber field, the Hawks pulled out a close win with a big 4 run fifth inning to give Howard College the narrow 8-6 victory. The Hawks only outhit the Westerners 8 to 7 in the game, but were able to turn more of their hits into runs to get the close win.

Howard College got on the board early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Brandon Pimentel followed by a 2 run blast by Nick Jodway to take a 3-0 lead. The Hawks would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Western Texas error after holding the Westerners scoreless to go up 4-0.

Western Texas responded in a big way scoring 2 runs in the top of the third and the fourth while holding the Hawks on defense to tie the game at 4-4. The Westerners struck again in the top of the fifth, scoring 2 more runs to go up 6-4. The Hawks had the answer and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back RBI triples by Diego Ramirez and Lance Russell to tie the game at 6-6. Followed by a big time 2 run shot to right field from Pimentel to take a 8-6 lead. Neither team could create any offense in the remaining innings and Howard College held on to take the win 8-6.

Jordan Mikel got the victory on the rubber for the Hawks. Mikel pitched seven innings, allowed 6 runs on seven hits and struck out 8 in the win. Ince was on the mound for the Westerners. Ince pitched six inning, allowed 8 runs on 8 hits and struck out just one in the loss.

In the second game of the series on Saturday, the Hawks pitching did the heavy lifting as they shutout the Westerners to get their second victory of the day. Howard College out hit Western Texas 5 to 4, but turned those hits into runs to pull off the 5-0 victory. Nicco Cole got the start and the win for the Hawks on the mound. Cole threw eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing just 4 hits and striking out six in the win. Bates came in and closed out the game in the top of the ninth to preserve the shutout.

Howard College got on the board early with an RBI single by Pimentel to left field to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Neither team scored any runs again until the bottom of the fourth inning in what became a pitchers duel of a game.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Hawks found some life at the plate when Jodway went yard with Russell on base for a 2 run homer over the left field wall to increase Howard College's lead to 3-0. The Hawks added another run in the bottom of the fifth on a passed ball at the plate to increase their lead to 4-0. Neither team scored again till the bottom of the eighth when Pimentel struck again, this time with a hard grounder in the gap to drive in another run and go up 5-0. The Westerners couldn't answer in their final at bat and the Hawks took the victory to go 2-0 on the day.

In the third game of the series on Sunday, the Hawks traveled to Snyder to complete their four game series with a double-header their. The home field advantage seemed to have the opposite effect for the Westerners as Howard College thumped Western Texas 11-3 and out hit them 13-4. With their bats on fire the Hawks made short work of the Westerners to go up 3-0 in the series.

Howard college got the scoring started early with another hit from Pimentel. Pimentel drove in 2 runs on an RBI single to the opposite field to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Western Texas did answer with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, but still trailed 2-1 heading into the second.

In the top of the second Raul Ortega drove in another run on an RBI single to left field to go up 3-1. The Hawks defense held the Westerners scoreless in the bottom of the inning and then the Howard College bats really went to work in the top of the third.

Pimentel, Trace Bucey and Seth Ochoa each drove in runs to increase the Howard College' lead to 7-1. Bucey drove in 2 of those runs with his impressive double in the inning.

With a big lead the Hawks defense relaxed a bit and gave up 2 runs to the Westerners in the bottom of the fourth before locking down and not allowing another run in the game. Ortega drove in another run in the top of the sixth for Howard College on a RBI single to center and Jodway went deep again in the top of the seventh to seal the deal with a 3 run shot over the left field wall to take an 11-3 lead.

The Hawks looked great at the plate in the win and Ricky Apodaca pitched really well. Apodaca threw five inning, allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and struck out 8 in the win.

In the final game of the series on Sunday, the Hawks had to come from behind and win late in order to get the sweep of the Westerners. Howard College trailed for most of the game before finding their timing at the plate and putting up a huge 5 run eighth inning to steal the win from Western Texas and go 4-0 in the series. Despite out hitting the Westerners 14-7, the Hawks narrowly pulled off the 8-6 victory with some late game fireworks.

Howard College got on the board first in the top of the second when Ty Manning drove in a run on a single to left field to go up 1-0. Then in the top of the third Diego Ramirez hit a 2 run dinger over the the left field fence to give the Hawks an early 3-0 lead. Western Texas answered in the bottom of the third scoring 5 runs on 3 hits to take a 5-3 lead over the Hawks.

Neither team created any offense in the fourth, fifth or sixth innings. Western Texas added another run in the bottom of the seventh to increase their lead to 6-3 heading into the eighth inning. With the game slipping away, the Hawks came to life and exploded in the top of the either with 5 huge runs to take the lead. Ortega got things started in the inning with an RBI single, then Medrano scored on an error by Western Texas, followed by a Russell RBI single to tie the game at 6-6. On the very next at bat Pimentel drove in another run on a single to left to take the lead 7-6. Jodway put the game on ice with yet another RBI single to give the Hawks an 8-6 lead heading into the final inning.

The Hawks were able to hold off the Westerners in the ninth and sweep the series 4-0 with some really impressive wins. Howard College moved to 10-2 in conference play with the big sweep and will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Midland this Friday to take on Midland College.