Hawks upset #11 Odessa College 65-56 at home, improve to 4-2 in conference play

Howard College jumped out to an early lead against the Odessa College Wranglers Thursday night at Dorothy Garret Coliseum and held the lead for the entire game behind great team defense and really good shot selections. The Hawks held the red hot Wranglers to just 3 for 21 from deep and forced Odessa College to play into their hands all night with smart and disciplined play on both ends of the court.

With Odessa playing catchup and their press failing almost all night to create any type of turnovers or easy transition baskets, the Hawks just continued to methodically work the ball around and find open shooters and cutters for good looks at the basket. With a 7 point lead in the closing minutes the Hawks were able to shoot their way to victory from the foul line as the Wranglers had to foul in desperation. The Hawks ability to outshoot their opponent from the foul line and the free throw line really ended up being the difference in this important conference rivalry as Howard College was able to hang on for an impressive 65-56 upset win to go to 4-2 in conference play and to drop Odessa College to 4-1 giving them their first conference loss.

Garrick Green led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points while Matt Johnson added 15, Malcolm Green had 11 and Jake Heese put in 10 points as well. Garrick also led the team in rebounds with 9, 5 of which came on the offensive glass. The Hawks shot 43% from deep while holding the Wranglers to 14% respectively. That difference was the difference in the game, and gave the Hawks their outstanding upset win.

