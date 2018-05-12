Hawks walk the stage

Howard College’s Big Spring campus graduated 262 students Friday night in a ceremony at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. In the first photo, Presidential Award recipient Taylor Allison speaks about the importance of teachers, family and friends in the success of a college graduate. The Presidential Award was also bestowed upon Aaron Holcomb, not pictured. In the second photo, following the ceremony, Howard faculty lined the walkway as new Howard graduates filed out of the Coliseum.