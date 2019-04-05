Hawks wallop Westerners 5-2 to improve to 11-5 in conference play

The Hawks put together a good game on Tuesday against Western Texas College at Jack Barber field following a disappointing series against Midland College last weekend. Howard College outhit the Westerners 9 to 3 in the game and didn't give up a single run until the ninth inning. The win really got the Hawks back on track as they travel to New Mexico to play the first two games of a 4 game series with the New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds, today.

The game was a defensive pitchers duel through the first four innings with neither team finding any success scoring runs in the first half of the game. In the bottom of the fifth, Howard College broke the stalemate and scored two runs on a solo shot to deep left field by Brayden Osborne and an RBI sacrifice fly by Lance Russell to take a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish.

Both teams went scoreless in the sixth and the Westerners got blanked in the top of the seventh as well before the Hawks struck again. This time Howard College put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh and pushed the lead out to 5-0. Osborne, Brandon Pimentel and Jacob Martinez all had RBI's in the inning and gave Western Texas an uphill battle to be able to get any type of rally going.

Neither team scored in the eighth inning and then the Westerners tried to mount a comeback in the top of the ninth, but came up short, scoring just two runs in the inning to complete the Hawks victory with a 5-2 conference win.

Jeremiah Maxfield, Connor Jackson, Angel Cespedes, Jeffrey Zack, Nick Jodway and Austin Smith all contributed on the mound for Howard College in the game. Maxfield earned the win and Jodway recorded the save as the Hawks pitching by committee approach paid off in a big way in the low scoring affair. On offense for the Hawks, Osborne, Ben McClain and Martinez each had two hits in the game and had great plate presence. Osborne was the offensive standout for the Hawks in the game with two dinger on the day, one in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the seventh.

With the win Howard College got back on track and kept themselves well within striking distance of the teams at the top of the conference. The Hawks will travel to Hobbs today to take on the NMJC Thunderbirds in a double header with a chance to get right back in the mix for the conference championship. Then tomorrow, Howard College will host the Thunderbirds at Jack Barber field to close out their four game series.