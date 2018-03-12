Hawks win big against Midland College

Howard College scored runs early and often in their 19-0 win over the Chaparrals on Saturday at Jack Barber field.

The Hawks started off the scoring onslaught in the first inning on an RBI single by Doug Facendo. The Hawks really opened the flood gates in the second where they scored nine runs off home runs by both Bryan Sturges and Facendo, as well as an RBI single and RBI double by Coll Stanley.

Howard College added seven more in the third inning, which put the game completely out of reach for Midland College.

The Hawks smashed four long balls and put together sixteen hits in the contest. Sturges, Stanly and Facendo each had multiple hits on the day. Sturges and Stanly collected three a piece to lead the Hawks. Sturges was outstanding as he drove in four runs and went 3-4 at the plate.

Jaxon Williams, Marc Gonzales and Doug Facendo each added two RBIs a piece in the win.

Denny Bentley got the start for the Hawks and earned Howard the win. He pitched a complete game shutout and struck out seven over five full innings. Howard College played great team defense as well. The Hawks didn't commit a single error in the contest, and were led by Reese O'Farrell, who had five chances in the field.

All-in-all, it was a game completely dominated by Howard College with great team baseball on both the offensive and defensive side of the diamond. The Hawks look to continue to keep winning as they face off against NMJC Tuesday afternoon at Jack Barber field.

