Hawks win three, in four game series with Odessa College

The Hawks got themselves right back into contention with three big time conference wins over first place Odessa College in a four game series this past weekend. The Hawks outhit the Wranglers 44 to 41 in the series and pulled off three wins in four games despite being outscored in the series 26-24 by Odessa College. With the three big wins, Howard College moves right back into the thick of things in conference play with a conference record of 14-10 which puts the Hawks in a tie for fourth place with Clarendon College and four games back of third place New Mexico Junior College who they will square off with today in Hobbs.

In the first game of the series in Big Spring, Howard College jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings and never looked back as they outhit Odessa seven to six in the game and scored all five runs in consecutive innings. Diego Ramirez and Brandon Pimentel led the way for the Hawks offensively each collecting multiple hits and driving in runs. John Carlos Ariza got the win on the mound for Howard College. Ariza pitched six and two-thirds innings and gave up two runs on six hits while sitting down 10 Wranglers on strikes.

In the second game of the series on Friday, Odessa answered to the game one loss in a big way. The Wranglers outhit the Hawks 14-11 and put the game away early with a huge six run top of the third to give Odessa an early 7-1 lead. Howard College never could seem to turn their hits into runs and left a lot of runners stranded in the game. Pimentel and Nick Jodway both had good games at the dish with each managing multiple hits in the game. Once again Pimentel set the tone for the Hawks offensively going four for five at the plate in the tough loss. Howard College had four different pitchers on the bump in the loss. Nicco Cole, Austin Smith, Max Gehler and Reed Osborn each had a chance on the rubber, but just couldn't keep the Wranglers in check.

In the third game of the series on Saturday in Odessa, the Hawks got back on track and rallied with three runs in the fifth inning before completing the comeback with three more runs in the top of the seventh to get the 8-5 road win over first placed Odessa College. Howard College outhit the Wranglers 14 to 9 in the game and played great mistake free defense as well. Jodway, Jake Smith, Raul Ortega, Seth Ochoa and Ty Manning all had two or more hits in the game as the Hawks showed their skills at the plate. Jodway led the team offensively, going three for four and driving in two runs. Jeffrey Zack got the win for Howard College. Zack pitched six innings and allowed five runs on nine hits. Noah Miller came in and threw one inning in relief. Miller kept the Wranglers off the board and recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Hawks.

In the final game of the series on Saturday, both teams came out ready to play and it took some impressive late game heroics from the Hawks to get the tight 7-6 win. Both teams saw the ball well at the plate with the Hawks and Wranglers both collecting 12 hits in the game. Odessa scored a run in each of the first five innings while holding Howard College to just one run through the first six. Trailing 5-1 in the top of the seventh, the Hawks finally found some success at the plate on a lead off solo home run by Jodway followed by a sacrifice RBI by Martinez to cut the lead to 5-3. Odessa came back with one run in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 6-3, but the Hawks had found their rhythm at the dish and scored four more unanswered runs in the next two innings to steal the game from the Wranglers 7-6 with an impressive six run rally over the last three innings. Trace Bucey and Jake Smith both had two hits in the game and led the Hawks offensively. Ricky Apodaca got the start for Howard College and pitched four and a third innings allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out five in the win.

With the great series win the Hawks put themselves right back into contention and gave themselves a chance to move into sole possession of fourth place in the conference and cut into the lead NMJC had over them today in Hobbs.