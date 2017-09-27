HC Fair schedule released

The Howard County Fair will be this Sept. 28th through the 30. The fair boasts several different competitions and events that will be scheduled to take place.

• Entries for competitions at the Fair will be accepted today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested can submit or turn in these entries at the east entrance at the Fair Barns, located just south of the intersection of FM 700 and Business 20 in Big Spring. A list of all the different competitions can be found online at: http://hcfair.org.

• Wednesday and Thursday, vendors will set up booths. Booth setup will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be arts and crafts, decorations, furniture, and clothing highlighting the 80-plus vendors who will exhibit wares at the fair.

• Thursday, Sept. 28, the Fair will open its doors to the public at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. is the Fair Queen Contest. The fair closes at 10 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 29, school tours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ice Cream Social and Bingo start at 1 p.m., and the fair opens to the public at 5 p.m. From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is open mic night. At 8:30 p.m., don't miss karaoke with Jim Koerber of Scars Entertainment. The fair closes at 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 30, the final day of Howard County Fair 2017 kicks off at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. is the Kountry Kids Contest. At noon is the Pet Show Contest. There will be a cooking demo at 1 p.m. The tractor pull is also at 1 p.m. The Cheerleader and Dance Demo will take the stage at 4 p.m, followed by the Howard College Cheerleader Demo at 5 p.m. Entertainment in the Bowl starts at 6 p.m., when Spur 327, Deryl Dodd, and Clay Walker will perform. The Fair Quilt winner will be announced at 8:45 p.m. At 9 p.m. the fair closes. Booth tear down will be from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday the 30th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. is when those who entered Fair contests may pick up their entries. For additional information about the schedule, email info@hcfair.org.