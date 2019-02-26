HC inks Tech Teach agreement with Texas Tech

It's official: Howard College’s inclusion in Texas Tech’s “Tech Teach” fast-track teacher education program is a go.

Representatives of the college and the university inked the deal at the Howard College Board meeting Monday.

"We already had an articulation agreement with Texas Tech," said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. "What we did today was, we made an addition to that agreement specifically for the Tech Teach program."

Sparks signed the agreement on the behalf of Howard, while Dr. Bret Hendricks, associate dean for academic and student affairs for Tech's College of Education, signed for Texas Tech.

The Tech Teach program is designed to streamline the educational careers of students planning on becoming K-12 teachers. Through the program, students attend Howard for two years, earning their associates degree in education, before transferring to Tech – either in person or remotely through computer classes – to finish their bachelor's degree and obtain their teaching certification in just one more year.

"We have a long-standing partnership with all of our various schools," Sparks said. "We have worked diligently on many, many projects. This is just one that has come up many times. The school districts have talked about the teacher shortage, and being in the 'boom and bust' of the West Texas area, we really know this very, very well. Our school districts are struggling to keep faculty. All school districts are. So as a result of that, our board made a commitment to let us go with something that we had not budgeted in this year's budget." ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.