HC to offer cybercrime lecture

Have you ever been ripped off? Conned? Swindled?

Modern technology has created many new avenues for savvy criminals to get at your information and money.

Now, Howard College is offering a free lecture on cybersecurity Wednesday night, featuring a former cybercriminal who will talk about protecting yourself and your family and/or business from these high-tech hoodlums.

The lecture, presented at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Howard's Hall Center for the Arts, will feature Brett Johnson.

"Johnson, known as the '"internet godfather," identity thief, hacker, and former USA most wanted cybercriminal,' will share insights of how cybercrime works and tips on how to better protect yourself against cybercrime," said Howard College's Director of Information and Marketing Cindy Smith. "Sponsored by State National Bank, Prosperity Bank, Western Bank, Towneplace Suites, Howard College Foundation, and Cosden Federal Credit Union, the Howard College Foundation Speaker Series event is free to the public."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.