HC trustees to hold budget workshop Monday

Howard College trustees will be sharpening their pencils as they plan on attending a marathon budget workshop Monday that will stretch into their regular monthly meeting.

Trustees are expected to begin the workshop at 10 a.m.

In the upcoming budget session, Dr. Cheryl Sparks, college president, said trustees will look at upgrades in equipment for the distance learning program, operating system software, and security systems. The college will consider replacing its outdated phone system and adding some vehicles for its maintenance department. Some positions cut of out the budget as a cost savings measure could be added back this year, Sparks said.

Also, the college is considering reinstating the construction/trades program at SWCID and adding the same program at the San Angelo campus.

Trustees will meet in the Tumbleweed Room located in the Student Union Building on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane. Trustees are expected to break for lunch around 11:45 a.m. and then head into their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m.