HC trustees to vote on tax rate, budgets Monday

Howard College trustees will vote on the proposed FY 2017-2018 tax rate and the annual budgets for Howard College and the SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf (SWCID) when they meet Monday.

Trustees have proposed a tax rate of .314285 per $100 valuation for the coming year, up just slightly from the expiring rate rate of .313798 per $100 valuation. This increase is estimated to bring in $226,133 additional tax revenue.

The board will convene at 11:30 a.m. Monday and is expected to head into executive session for the annual performance review of Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. They will then break for lunch before heading back into season at 12:30 p.m. in the Tumbleweed Room located in the Student Union Building on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.