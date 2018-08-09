HCAD board approves budget 3-1

The Howard County Appraisal District Board approved the district's Fiscal Year 2019 budget at a meeting Wednesday evening by a vote of 3-1, but the budget must still be approved by a majority of the 12 local governmental entities that fund the HCAD before it takes effect.

Only board member Craig Wyrick voted against the budget. Board member Alex Calvio was not present at the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Wyrick suggested amending the proposed budget by deleting a line granting up to 5 percent merit-based pay increases for HCAD employees.

"My motion is to delete the 5-percent merit increase line item off the budget, and then accept the budget as is," he said. "Remove that line item, that 5-percent increase."

