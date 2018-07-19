HCVFD assistant chief under investigation

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Pepper Sullivan is under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

Sullivan, who is also the Interim 9-1-1 Director for the county, is reportedly being investigated for misappropriation of funds through the HCVFD, and is currently suspended from duty with that organization.

Sullivan has not been suspended from his duties with Howard County 9-1-1. A spokesman for the 9-1-1 Communications District Board said the board considers Sullivan "innocent until proven guilty."

In a press release issued this week, HCVFD Chief Mitchell Hooper said: "The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department suspended Mr. Sullivan in early June when I was contacted by the Howard County Sheriff Office about the investigation. Since then, the Sheriffs Office has had the fire departments full cooperation. We are currently in the process of gathering documents so that a third party, independent audit can be conducted. Should you have any future questions, please contact myself or the Howard County Sheriff office."

