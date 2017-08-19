HCVFD firefighters demonstrate new simulator, hold training exercise

The Howard County Fire Department held a demonstration of their newly acquired training simulator for the media and public Friday. Pictured is Tommy Sullivan, Chief for the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, shows Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman the new simulator. The graphics on the simulator depict some of the major fires and emergencies that the HCVFD has encountered over the years. The training simulator itself will allow new recruits to train at HCVFD headquarters rather than having to go to an outside training course, saving the county money and time.