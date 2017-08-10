HCVFD receives training simulator

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department (HCVFD) just got a major upgrade, adding a new training simulator that will help firefighters gain their certification faster and saving the county some money in the process.

After approval from the commissioners court during a meeting held a few weeks ago, the volunteer fire department was able to purchase a refurbished Fire Engineer Training Simulator.

“It's a training simulator, it allows us to put firefighters in real fire fighting conditions where they're operating the fire engines under pressures and different hoses,” said Tommy Sullivan, Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief. “The simulator will simulate busted hoses, loss of a fire hydrant, losing water to the fire engines. It keeps the firefighters on their toes and teaches them how to pump the truck and how to react to the things that are happening.”

According to a press release from the Volunteer Fire Department International, the new system is a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled machine, and it will be able to help train the “intricacies and mission critical procedures” that firefighters may encounter.

The HCVFD will host an event on Friday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 210 North 1st Street in Coahoma and Sullivan encourages the public to come out and see the new equipment.