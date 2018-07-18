HCVFD seeks executive board members

Are you a Howard County resident who wants to help our county's Volunteer Fire Department do it's job better? Are you familiar with the budgeting and financial procedures of 501(c)3 non-profit organizations? You might consider serving on the HCVFD's Executive Board.

The Fire Department is transitioning from a setup in which the Department's officers served as board members, to one in which non-firefighter community members will fill those seats.

"It's just regular business stuff," said HCVFD Chief Mitchell Hooper. "Like, keep track of our money and bills, and if we need new gear or a new truck, we'll present it to the board and we'll get different bids for the gear and equipment and stuff, and they'll pick which one they think is best."

